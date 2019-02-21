SembMarine Q4 earnings plunge 95% to $5.9m

Continued low business volume, asset impairment and accelerated depreciation took a heavy toll on offshore group Sembcorp Marine in the fourth quarter.

Net profit dived 94.9 per cent to $5.9 million for the three months to Dec 31, although revenue edged up 0.2 per cent to $913.2 million.

This robust effort was driven by the rig and floaters segment, which lifted SembMarine's turnover by 16.7 per cent to $745.7 million.

Sales from offshore platforms fell 89.2 per cent to $11.8 million.

Cost of sales rose 14.4 per cent to $893.3 million for the quarter, dragging gross profit down 84.8 per cent to $19.9 million as low business volume reduced the group's ability to absorb overheads.

There was also a 17.7 per cent increase in depreciation and amortisation to $56.5 million, a $4.7 million impairment on a vessel and the absence of a $32.4 million write-back from rig contract terminations recorded a year earlier.

Earnings per share dropped to 0.28 cent, down 95 per cent from 5.61 cents previously.

AT A GLANCE REVENUE: $913.2 million (+0.2 %) NET PROFIT: $5.9 million (- 94.9%)

SembMarine sank into the red for the full year with a net loss of $74.1 million, a stark contrast with its net profit of $260.2 million the previous year. Its cost of sales jumped 81.7 per cent to $4.88 billion from $2.69 billion in 2017.

Full-year revenue grew 61 per cent to $4.89 billion, due largely to revenue recognition on rig sales as well as deliveryand recognition of other projects.

Offshore platform revenue last year fell 74.8 per cent to $184.2 million due to fewer contracts on hand and the completion of existing ones. Turnover from repairs and upgrades slipped 4.6 per cent to $476.3 million with fewer ships repaired.

SembMarine did not declare a full-year dividend, opting instead for "a prudent approach to conserving cash in light of the challenging environment". It paid two cents a share a year ago.

The group added that it would move all operations from its Tanjong Kling Yard by the year end, four years ahead of schedule, as part of its yard consolidation strategy. This will accelerate asset depreciation at the yard, amounting to $60 million over 15 months.

After the move, SembMarine will realise cost savings of an estimated $48 million a year, starting from the 2020 financial year.

SembMarine said overall business volume and activity, while stabilising, are expected to remain relatively low. It added that offshore drilling activity has increased, but rig orders will take some time to recover as the market is oversupplied.

The ship repairs and upgrades segment remains intensely competitive, although the market is expected to improve with higher work volume from new regulations requiring the installation of ballast water treatment systems and gas scrubbers.

SembMarine shares closed up 6.33 per cent at $1.68 yesterday following the results announcement.