SembMarine Q2 loss narrows to $8.5m

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) on Tuesday (July 30) posted a narrower second-quarter net loss of $8.5 million, compared with $55.6 million a year ago.

This was mainly due to accelerated depreciation of $11 million booked for the second quarter, along with S$6 million tax credit booked for the same period, the rig builder said in a regulatory update.

For the three months ended June 30, the group's loss per share (LPS) stood at 0.41 cent, compared with 2.66 cents a year ago. There is no dividend declared for the quarter.

Revenue for the year fell 55.1 per cent to $731.3 million, from $1.63 billion a year ago, mainly due to lower revenue recognition from rigs and floaters and offshore platform projects. This was mitigated by higher repair and upgrade revenue.

For the first half of the year, the group's net loss narrowed to $6.8 million, from $50.3 million a year ago. LPS stood at 0.33 cent, compared with 2.41 cents a year ago. Revenue fell 45.1 per cent to $1.54 billion, from $2.81 billion a year ago.

On outlook, SembMarine said it is responding to enquiries and tenders for various engineering solutions and projects related to the production and gas value chain segments.

"Overall, challenges in the offshore and marine sector persist, and it will take some time before we see a sustained recovery in new orders, while competition remains intense and margins compressed," the group said.

With insufficient new orders secured in the last few quarters, the group is expecting losses for the second half to be higher than the first half, with full-year losses projected to be similar in range to last year's losses.

It added that it is actively pursuing new orders and will execute existing orders efficiently.

The counter for SembMarine closed flat at $1.43 on Monday, before results were released.