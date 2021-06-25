Sembmarine proposes $1.5b rights issue amid disruptions

Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has proposed a further $1.5 billion rights issue to strengthen its financial position amid continued Covid-19 disruption, it said in a filing on the Singapore Exchange yesterday.

This will also help it to accelerate towards renewable and clean energy, the company said.

It made the announcement on the same day it said it was signing an agreement with Keppel Corp to explore a potential combination with Keppel Offshore and Marine.

Sembmarine president and chief executive Wong Weng Sun said: "Since the last rights issue completed in September 2020, our operations have been severely impacted by the continuing Covid-19 disruptions.

"The liquidity from the proposed $1.5 billion rights issue will be vital in fortifying our financial position. It will ensure we emerge from this crisis as a strong and innovative player, with an increasing strategic focus on clean, sustainable and renewable energy solutions."

Sembmarine noted that the offshore and marine sector has experienced a prolonged and severe downturn since 2015.

"The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 further delayed the industry recovery and created severe disruptions, including reductions in capital expenditure by oil majors and skilled manpower shortages," it said.

It added that these disruptions have extended into this year with the re-imposition of Covid-19 restrictions to combat new infections.

Such disruptions to yard operations have affected the group's execution and completion of projects, along with deferrals of deliveries and payments by customers.

The proposal to raise $1.5 billion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year. It will be on the basis of three rights shares for every two existing shares held, at a rights issue price of eight cents per share, representing a discount of 35.7 per cent on the theoretical ex-rights price.

At a briefing yesterday, Sembmarine chairman Mohd Hassan Marican said: "The ongoing Covid-19 disruptions are more severe and prolonged than we had thought. The board and management have had to act decisively and judiciously.

"We must pivot more quickly to the growing new energy segments, including offshore renewables."

Group finance director William Goh said: "The rights issue will enable us to strengthen our balance sheet and enhance liquidity to meet projected operational funding needs to the end of 2022, including replenishing our working capital."

This is also important as the outlook for energy transition is robust, while the outlook for oil exploration remains uncertain, Sembmarine said.

The group has won several contracts in renewable and clean energy, such as wind farm projects.

Mr Goh said the rights issue will also help the company build on technological capabilities, such as in renewables and other clean energy solutions.

"At the same time, (we can) build the associated engineering talent to execute our solutions. We also will be able to make very selective investments to build strategic yard capabilities to execute secured projects," he said.

The company will seek shareholder approval for the rights issue at an extraordinary general meeting in August. Temasek's wholly owned subsidiary Startree Investments has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the rights issue at the meeting.