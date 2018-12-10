Sembcorp Marine names retired auditor Tan Wah Yeow as independent director

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Marine has appointed retired KPMG audit partner Tan Wah Yeow as an independent director and member of the audit committee with effect from Dec 10, it announced on Monday morning (Dec 10) before the stock market opened.

The board said that having considered the Nominating Committee's recommendation and assessment of Mr Tan's qualifications and experience, as well as an assessment of his independence, it was "satisfied that he will add valuable knowledge, skills and experience to the board".

Mr Tan is considered independent by the board as he retired as deputy managing partner of KPMG Singapore more than a year ago in 2017. He is a director on the boards of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management, M1 and Genting Singapore.