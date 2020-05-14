SembMarine defers non-key spending over Covid-19 woes, oil price collapse

Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) is deferring all non-essential capital spending to preserve cash amid the double hit from the pandemic and the collapse in oil price.

Industrywide cuts in expenditure have affected negotiations for finalising new orders. This, combined with delays in executing existing orders, has led to lower revenue recognition, SembMarine said yesterday.

The oil price collapse over the past month has resulted in major energy firms deferring their final investment decisions for projects and slashing spending for the year. This is also significantly affecting SembMarine's securing of new orders.

These orders include one to deliver a floating production, storage and offloading design for the Cambo field off the British coast.

The final investment decision on this has been postponed to next year.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected global shipping and "adversely affected" SembMarine's repairs and upgrades business.

Restrictions here have also substantially reduced its operating yard workforce to 850, from about 20,000 previously, "severely" constraining activity.

This came after the April 21 measures that barred migrant workers from leaving their dormitories for work. These and other circuit breaker measures have been extended to June 1.

The reduced workforce was deployed to manage critical work and support essential services such as emergency response teams, facilities and utilities management and dormitory operations.

SembMarine said it is working with customers to manage projects. It aims to reactivate its workforce when the measures are lifted.

The firm said it expects overall business volumes for all segments to further weaken for the rest of the year. SembMarine shares closed 3.4 per cent down to 71 cents yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

• With additional information from The Straits Times