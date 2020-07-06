Sembcorp Marine chief to co-chair advisory panel on maritime decarbonisation

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Marine president and chief executive Wong Weng Sun has been appointed the co-chair of the International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation (IAP), which champions decarbonisation efforts in the shipping industry.

Established by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) and supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the panel will explore decarbonisation strategies, policies and actions to be taken by the local maritime sector, in line with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) 2050 target to reduce total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by at least 50 per cent.

Comprising leaders from shipping companies, port operators, academia, class societies, insurance and finance players, energy companies, engine makers, shipyards, shipping associations, and government, the IAP is chaired by SMF chairman Mr Andreas SohmenPao.

On the establishment of the IAP, Mr Wong said: "Decarbonisation is a multi-faceted issue requiring different perspectives and collaborations. The IAP reflects this, and I look forward to robust discussions with the panel to see how Singapore can become a centre of excellence for maritime decarbonisation efforts.

"Sembcorp Marine is proud to support Singapore's push for decarbonisation and we look forward to contributing our experience from developing low-carbon engineering products and solutions for the global markets, and from our ongoing efforts to tap solar power in our yard operations."

Mr Wong is also chairman of the Singapore Maritime Institute's board and governing council and a member of the WSH2028 Tripartite Strategy Committee, where he chairs the work group on workplace safety and health.

