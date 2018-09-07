SembMarine bags deal to retrofit 13 ships from Greek firm

Sembcorp Marine has bagged a contract from Greek shipping firm Maran Tankers to install marine scrubbers and ballast water management systems on 13 of its vessels.

The work will be carried out at SembMarine's Tuas Boulevard Yard and Admiralty Yard over the next couple of years, the firm said yesterday.

SembMarine has undertaken similar green technology installations for other firms, including ASP Shipmanagement, Asean Cableship, Carnival Corporation, Chevron Shipping, KLC Shipping, MOL Shipping, Naftomar Shipping, Petroleum Geo-Services, Solvang Skibs AS and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

Maran Tankers said SembMarine was selected to install scrubber and ballast water management systems as it "demonstrated the ability to work in tandem with us right from the project's initial phase, showing dedication and commitment to resolve challenges as a team".

Mr Alvin Gan, SembMarine's head of repairs and upgrades, said the Maran Tankers contract was "testimony to our expertise and trusted experience in a highly competitive market".

The firm's green technology retrofits include project management, vessel survey, integration design engineering, green technology equipment supply and retrofitting services conducted within scheduled vessel dry-dockings.