Sembcorp sells commercial construction business for $49.9m

A Sembcorp Industries unit is selling its commercial construction business to Chip Eng Seng Corp for about $49.9 million, it was announced yesterday.

Sembcorp Design and Construction (SDC) will retain its defence-related construction arm after the sale and transfer it to another subsidiary, Sembcorp Specialised Construction.

The price may be adjusted based on terms of the sale, which include an interest component.

SDC will no longer be a part of Sembcorp once the deal is completed around the year end.

The sale is part of Sembcorp's strategy to unlock value and recycle capital as it repositions to be an energy player, it said.

Chip Eng Seng said the deal would expand the scope of its construction business in Singapore, allowing it to participate in tenders for a broader range of work, such as civil engineering and building infrastructure projects.

The firm had said on Sept 20 that it was in talks to fully acquire a local building company to "strengthen (its) construction business... amid the competitive landscape for construction tenders in Singapore".

Sembcorp shares closed down 3.3 per cent to $2.06 yesterday, while Chip Eng Seng stock fell 0.8 per cent to 62.5 cents.