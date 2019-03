Sembcorp Industries has completed installing a rooftop solar farm at YCH's Supply Chain City flagship building and is working with the logistics firm to supply its warehouses across Asia with similar systems, the firm announced yesterday.

Sembcorp said it will look at powering YCH facilities in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

YCH executive chairman Robert Yap said: "The inauguration of the solar energy system with Sembcorp marks a new milestone in YCH efforts to build on our green initiatives. We look forward to collaborating with them and leveraging their smart solar energy system to power our warehouses across the region."

Mr Koh Chiap Khiong, Sembcorp's head of Singapore, South-east Asia and China (Energy), said: "We are pleased to partner YCH in helping them to provide their clients with a solution which instantly cuts their carbon footprint and gives them cheaper electricity."

The completed 2.8 megawatt peak solar farm for Supply Chain City is owned and operated by Sembcorp. It will provide energy for the building totalling two million sq ft and its tenants, with surplus power channelled to the grid.

Around 8,000 solar panels are expected to generate about 3,400 megawatt hours of electricity a year - enough to power 770 four-room Housing Board flats for a year.

This will help to avoid about 1.5 million kg of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions a year, equivalent to the impact of taking almost 320 cars off the road, said Sembcorp.

The solar farm is backed by a new high-tech digital system at the Sembcorp Solar Performance Monitoring Centre housed within the same building.

Using real-time tracking devices, the system remotely monitors the output of every single string of rooftop solar system installed at Supply Chain City and Sembcorp's other solar power projects in Singapore. This enables maintenance and troubleshooting teams to be swiftly deployed when needed, said the company.

Sembcorp said the completion of the solar farm is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share for this financial year.