Sembcorp Marine's Brazil unit completes FPSO vessel

Sembcorp Marine said its wholly owned and operated Brazilian subsidiary, Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), has completed its first floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) project.

The newbuild FPSO vessel, P-68, left the shipyard yesterday and will be deployed to the ultra-deepwater Berbigao and Sururu fields in Brazil's Santos Basin.

The vessel was constructed for Tupi, a consortium comprising Petrobras Netherlands, Total Brazil Services, BG Gas Netherlands Holdings (Shell), and Galp Sinopec Brazil Services (Petrogal).

Measuring 316m long and 54m wide, P-68 will produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day. It has a 1.6 million barrel storage capacity and can accommodate 154 persons.

EJA's work scope for the vessel included fabricating six modules, pipe racks and a flare, and integrating them on the vessel along with other free issue items. It also executed carry-over works on the hull, which was built by another shipyard.

EJA is capable of taking on full engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for large-scale offshore projects. It also offers vessel repair and upgrade solutions.

The 82.5ha facility employs up to 4,400 workers at peak periods.

After P-68, the shipyard will complete the P-71 FPSO modules fabrication and integration project for Tupi.

