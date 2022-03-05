Sembcorp Marine soars amid heavy trading

In what could be a precursor to a major corporate event, Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) shares have leapt to their highest levels since mid-2021 on heavy volumes this week.

The counter closed yesterday at 9.1 cents, down 3.2 per cent. This came after it had rallied as much as 14.3 per cent the day before to a high of 9.6 cents, before closing at 9.4 cents.

More than 194 million shares changed hands yesterday, making the offshore and marine (O&M) player one of the most heavily traded stocks by volume.

The high volumes come in tandem with a spike in the prices of other energy and commodity stocks on the bourse in the wake of soaring oil and commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But brokers speculated that the rise could be happening ahead of a potential merger of SembMarine with Keppel Corp's O&M business.

Keppel has hinted at offloading its troubled O&M business by the end of this quarter.

SembMarine has had a tough time in the last eight years amid a slumping oil market, and has gone through two major fund-raising exercises that have pulled its stock price down to a fraction of its highs of more than $2 over a decade ago.

Although the company reported losses recently, some analysts reckon the worst could be over for the company as it diversifies into the renewable energy market, while also maintaining a toehold in the traditional ship repair and O&M sector.

CIMB-CGS analyst Lim Siew Khee recently tagged a "hold" on the stock with a nine-cent target price, citing improving operational fundamentals and narrowing losses. She said the worst could be over, with easing labour shortages, more projects due for delivery and an improving order outlook.