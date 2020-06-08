Sembcorp maintains sharp eye on green efforts

Sembcorp Industries is keeping a sharp eye on its green initiatives and the bottom line despite the challenges posed by the virus.

Group president and chief executive Neil McGregor told The Straits Times: "The pandemic has challenged Sembcorp, and other companies, to find new and better solutions to adapt to change... as it fulfils business-as-usual commitments."

In April, Sembcorp launched a platform for selling, buying and retiring certificates that represent the green attributes of power generated by renewable sources - an initiative aimed at helping customers meet green energy targets.

"Despite the health pandemic, many local and regional parties have contacted Sembcorp on how they can participate in the platform to meet their green energy requirements, to fulfil a key part of their long-term sustainability goals," Mr McGregor added.

Swiss bank UBS and property developer CapitaLand have signed up as participants on the platform.

Sembcorp also completed the signing of a 25-year power purchase agreement last month with PUB, the national water agency, to build a 60MW-peak floating solar panel system on Tengeh Reservoir.

It will generate enough energy to power about 16,000 four-room Housing Board flats for a year and offset about 32 kilotonnes of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to taking approximately 7,000 cars off the road.

It is expected to be fully operational next year.

Mr McGregor said: "Other initiatives include Sembcorp's waste and recycling management arm conducting webinars to raise recycling awareness amongst its stakeholders.

As most of its staff are working from home, an online 'recycling right' workshop was conducted for staff and their family members."