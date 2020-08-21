Sembcorp bags $40m DBS loan facility for Tuas floating solar farm

Sembcorp Industries has obtained a $40 million loan facility from DBS Bank to build a 60 megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar photovoltaic system on Tengeh Reservoir in Tuas.

Sembcorp unit Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore and national water agency PUB announced on Tuesday that the project - one of the world's largest inland floating solar photovoltaic farms - is scheduled to be completed next year.

It will cover an area of around 45 football fields and generate enough energy to power about 16,000 four-room Housing Board flats for a year.

This will offset about 32 kilotonnes of carbon emissions annually - the equivalent of taking about 7,000 cars off the road.

It will also turn Sembcorp Industries into one of the largest renewable energy players in Singapore, with about 240MWp of solar capacity in the country.

Mr Lim Wee Seng, head of energy, chemicals and infrastructure at DBS Bank, said the Sembcorp loan facility builds on the bank's recent advisory roles in Taiwan's largest floating solar project and ground-mounted solar project.

DBS has also secured four new advisory mandates across solar, wind and geothermal assets in Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam this year despite the pandemic, he added.

Mr Lim noted that renewable energy has been scaling up rapidly across the region over the last decade, giving rise to the need for more financing - especially in developing countries - to meet climate and sustainable development goals.

DBS has dedicated $10 billion to finance renewable and clean energy development across the region by 2024, with double-digit annual growth expected, he added.

Since 2018, the bank has completed 29 renewable projects across Asia amounting to around $3.6 billion.

45

Number of football fields the project will cover in terms of area, making it one of the world's largest inland floating solar photovoltaic farms.

THE BUSINESS TIMES