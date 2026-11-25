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This is Seatrium’s first workforce restructuring exercise since its formation via the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine in 2023.

SINGAPORE – Shares of Seatrium extended their losses on Nov 25, a day after the offshore, marine and energy group announced it would lay off 2% of its employees in Singapore.

The counter fell as much as 7.75% or 11 cents to $1.31 in morning trading, before paring some losses to trade at $1.35. About 14.6 million shares changed hands.

This follows a 7.19% decline on Nov 24, when the counter closed at $1.42, with about 55 million shares changing hands.

Seatrium announced on Nov 24 that will cut its workforce here by about 220 people as part of a broader effort to streamline its global operations and consolidate its network of yards

This comes as the Singapore-listed offshore, marine and energy group transforms systems and processes in line with future business needs, which includes speeding up the optimisation of facilities in Singapore, where it has five yards.

Globally, Seatrium has pared its yards from 15 in 2023 to 11 currently.

It has progressively scaled down its yard in Admiralty and will return it to the Singapore Government as planned in 2028.

Its yard in Tuas Boulevard will remain its flagship, while the other three in Benoi, Pioneer and Tuas will be refocused on work that supports the group’s global projects, such as higher-value repairs and upgrades.

This is Seatrium’s first workforce restructuring exercise since its formation via the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine in 2023. Its global headcount in August 2025 stood at about 24,000.