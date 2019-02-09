Sears saved as US court approves $7b sale to chairman

NEW YORK • A US bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved Sears Holdings chairman Edward Lampert's US$5.2 billion (S$7 billion) takeover of the beleaguered retailer, allowing the department store chain to avert liquidation and preserve tens of thousands of jobs.

Judge Robert Drain approved the sale after a hearing spanning several days in a federal bankruptcy court. He overruled objections, including from an unsecured creditors' committee, which said the process for selling Sears was unfair to them and argued for a liquidation.

Mr Lampert, who arranged an US$11 billion merger between Sears and discounter Kmart in 2005 and tried for years to boost business, wins another chance to try to revive what was once the biggest United States retailer.

Mr Lampert, the only bidder offering to keep Sears alive through his hedge fund, ESL Investments, agreed to a deal for 425 stores after round-the-clock negotiations last month. The takeover aims to preserve about 45,000 jobs.

"I conclude that the process here was proper and appropriate," Judge Drain said in his reasoning for approving the sale.

Terms of the sale allow for some litigation to continue against Mr Lampert and ESL.

Sears chief restructuring officer Mohsin Meghji and company directors Bill Transier and Alan Carr were among those questioned on a witness stand during the court hearing on Mr Lampert's offer.

Mr Lampert stepped down as chief executive when Sears filed for bankruptcy on Oct 15, though he remained the retailer's chairman, largest shareholder and creditor.

A restructuring committee of independent directors negotiated with Mr Lampert and his advisers.

Sears will still face fierce competition from big rivals including Amazon.com and Walmart.

Founded in the 19th century, Sears built itself into an American institution with its famous mail-order catalogues. But it failed to adapt to the modern era of online shopping.

Mr Lampert's offer came after the retailer had been pushed to the brink of liquidation multiple times. In the end, he boosted his initial offer by US$800 million, largely in the assumption of Sears' bills for taxes and merchandise.

Money owed to lawyers, bankers and other advisers working on the retailer's bankruptcy case also proved contentious as Sears lacked enough money to meet all its obligations.

Mr Lampert agreed to take on one of the company's bankruptcy loans, which debtors typically repay, in its entirety.

He was allowed to use US$1.3 billion Sears owed him as currency in the offer, a manoeuvre known as a credit bid, which some creditors had opposed. He received a legal release protecting him from litigation regarding money he loaned Sears.

Mr Lampert still remains exposed to lawsuits related to certain transactions he engaged in while leading Sears before filing for bankruptcy.

REUTERS