•Sea Ltd, operator of South-east Asia's biggest gaming platform, has posted a wider quarterly loss as it invests in building up e-commerce platform Shopee.

The net loss was US$250.8 million (S$342.5 million) in the three months ended June compared with a loss of US$92.1 million a year earlier, the Singapore-based Sea said in a statement. Total revenue at the company rose to US$183.8 million from US$101.5 million.