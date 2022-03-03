Sea loses US$130b in value from October high

Singapore-based Sea, once the hottest stock in the world, has lost more than US$130 billion (S$176 billion) in market value from its peak last year, as a disappointing earnings report added to its woes.

The company gave a muted forecast for its digital entertainment unit and its shares fell 13 per cent in United States trading. That cut US$11 billion from its market valuation, pushing its total decline to US$132 billion from its October high.

Investors baulked as the mobile gaming firm forecast US$2.9 billion to US$3.1 billion in bookings at its digital gaming arm, set to be its first decline. That compares with last year's bookings of US$4.6 billion.

Sea said it expects e-commerce revenue growth to continue unabated as it expands in Latin America, trying to reassure investors after losing half its market value in a matter of months. The company expects e-commerce sales, its main source of revenue, to rise to US$8.9 billion to US$9.1 billion this year from US$5.1 billion last year, according to its statement on Tuesday.

Bookings at Sea's other major business, the gaming division, which is facing headwinds in India, are set to decline for the first time.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter more than doubled to US$3.2 billion. Net loss widened to US$617.6 million from US$523.6 million as Sea spent more to gain market share in new geographies. Gross merchandise value, the sum of transactions across the company's e-commerce platforms, rose 77 per cent to US$62.5 billion last year.

Sea is trying to cement its early success in Brazil, where it launched its online shopping business in 2019. Still, the company is facing intense competition from Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre.

Meanwhile, the online shopping arm is pulling out of France, retreating from a major market just months after launching its maiden foray into Europe. The unit, Shopee, will focus on South-east Asia, Taiwan and Brazil, Sea said.

Other markets are unaffected, said Shopee in a statement yesterday. "Following a short-term, preliminary pilot, we have decided not to continue the Shopee service in France... We continue to adopt an open-minded and disciplined approach to exploring new markets," it added.

The Straits Times understands that the pilot had been a small-scale trial.

Sea pulling out of a market where it sees dim hopes after a pilot is a good sign, said DBS Bank analyst Sachin Mittal."It reflects a more disciplined approach with focus on profitability," he said.

Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore Business School said that it will take much more than the French market departure to have significant repercussions on Sea.

Acknowledging that the French online retail market is probably a challenging and unique setting for any foreign player to enter, Prof Loh added that consumer behaviour in the French retail market may be different as many still prefer to shop in physical retail shops.

Business at Shopee surged during the coronavirus pandemic, with 2021 sales more than doubling as shoppers moved online.

Sea went public in 2017 and quickly became the most valuable company in South-east Asia. It briefly surrendered that position last week amid a broader tech sell-off and concerns about India's abrupt ban on its most popular mobile gaming title, Free Fire.

"We hope that this matter can be resolved expeditiously," said a spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, in response to The Straits Times' request for comment on the ban.

Prof Loh said: "While the Free Fire issue is still being settled in India, Sea is fundamentally still a strong company. It has core strengths in its products, technologies and human capital, particularly leadership."

On a conference call, Sea's group chief corporate officer Yanjun Wang said that the company had "factored in the slowdown in online activity and unexpected government actions" in India.

BLOOMBERG

• Additional reporting by Rosalind Ang