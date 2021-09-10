Sea aims to raise $8.5b in biggest equity deal so far this year

NEW YORK • Sea aims to raise US$6.3 billion (S$8.5 billion) in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for South-east Asia's largest company.

The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about US$3.8 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday. It also intends to issue US$2.5 billion of equity-linked debt.

Sea, which has risen more than 70 per cent this year, fell in post-market trading in New York.

The South-east Asian region's most valuable company has rapidly expanded its market share in e-commerce and gaming during the pandemic, riding its Shopee online shopping app and hit titles like shooter game Free Fire. Its founder Forrest Li became Singapore's richest person last month, after his company's shares surged.

"Sea is going for a market expansion, especially in new businesses such as e-commerce in Latin America and food delivery in South-east Asia," said Mr Sachin Mittal, an analyst with DBS Group Holdings. "Competition is intensifying and gaining market share is of utmost importance."

The 11 million shares alone that Sea is offering will be the biggest equity sale since Chinese e-commerce operator Pinduoduo raised US$4.1 billion on Nov 18 last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including the convertible bonds, the overall deal will be the biggest equity raised since that of T-Mobile US in June last year.

The Sea deal, offered via Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Bank of America, arrives at a time of resurgence in cross-border issuance from Asia. Nio on Tuesday announced plans to raise up to US$2 billion in what would be the biggest US offering by a company based in China since Didi Global.

Sea's latest capital raising follows a US$2.6 billion stock sale last December and a US$1.35 billion deal in 2019.

It will deploy the latest chunk of capital towards "business expansion and other general corporate purposes, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions", the company said in a statement.

Sea last month raised its annual forecasts for its two main businesses, underscoring its confidence in an expanding international business that is gaining momentum beyond its home region.

The stock has risen more than eight times since the beginning of last year as the company has invested cash generated from popular mobile game Free Fire to establish itself as a leader in e-commerce in South-east Asia.

At the same time, it has expanded its online shopping business in Brazil as part of a strategy to become a global player, increasing competition with Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre.

In its home region, it remains locked in a fierce battle with GoTo and Grab, all bolstering their e-commerce and fintech offerings in one of the fastest-growing Internet markets on the planet. South-east Asia's online spending is set to triple to more than US$300 billion by 2025, research from Google and its partners shows.

Sea is now turning to fintech for further growth beyond gaming and e-commerce, while expanding beyond the region. It won a digital-banking licence in Singapore last December and acquired Indonesia's Bank Kesejahteraan Ekonomi, better known as Bank BKE, sources said in January.

BLOOMBERG