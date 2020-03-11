Saudi oil output to rise 25% as price war intensifies

LONDON/DUBAI • Saudi Arabia escalated its oil price war with Russia yesterday, with its state-owned company pledging to supply a record 12.3 million barrels a day next month, a massive production hike to flood the market.

The output increase - more than 25 per cent up from last month - puts Aramco supply above its maximum sustainable capacity, indicating that the kingdom is tapping its strategic inventories to dump as much crude, as quickly as possible, on the market.

Last month, Saudi Arabia produced about 9.7 million barrels a day.

It is the latest manoeuvre in what is set to be a long and bitter price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. On Monday, benchmark oil prices fell over 20 per cent, the largest one-day drop since the Gulf War in 1991, creating mayhem in global equity and bond markets.

Oil prices, which were recovering after the historic plunge a day earlier, immediately dropped.

But prices later resumed its advance amid a broader rally in global markets.

Brent crude was trading 9.4 per cent higher at US$37.54 a barrel at 10.49am in London yesterday.

The benchmark plunged 24 per cent on Monday, the biggest drop in almost 30 years.

Moscow responded within minutes in what looked like a war of words, with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak saying Russia had the ability to boost production by 500,000 barrels a day.

That would put the country's output potentially at 11.8 million barrels a day - a record.

But in response, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister told Reuters he did not see a need to hold an Opec+ meeting in May-June if there was no agreement on what measures should be taken to deal with the impact of the coronavirus on oil demand and prices.

"I fail to see the wisdom for holding meetings in May-June that would only demonstrate our failure in attending to what we should have done in a crisis like this and taking the necessary measures," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

Riyadh is using its strategic oil stocks to boost supplies at very short notice, according to people familiar with its strategy.

On top of domestic stockpiles, it also stores crude near consumption hubs in Rotterdam, Okinawa and the Egyptian port of Sidi Kerir. Russia does not have a network of strategic oil stocks to match.

For decades, the oil market has been largely regulated.

First by Americans, who set production quotas for their oil companies through the Texas Railroad Commission in the first half of the 20th century, and later by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the oil cartel.

Texas and later Opec acted as swing producers, upping output at times of scarcity and reducing it at times of lower demand, to keep prices stable.

With oil demand rapidly falling due to the coronavirus' impact, the Saudi production hike, followed potentially by another one from Russia, is likely to force oil companies to store crude, rather than process it. Traders are seeking out tankers to store the glut.

"Price wars and pandemics are nothing new to the commodity markets, but both occurring simultaneously is something we have yet to witness in our careers," RBC analysts said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS