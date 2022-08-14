Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars to $66.3b on higher prices, refining margins

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco reported a 90 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday (Aug 14), boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

The company expects "oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts", Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said in the earnings report.

Aramco's net profit rose to 181.64 billion riyals (S$66.3 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 95.47 billion riyals a year earlier.

A mean estimate from 15 analysts had projected a net profit of US$46.2 billion (S$63.4 billion).

The company declared a dividend of US$18.8 billion in the second quarter, in line with its own target, which will be paid in the third quarter.

Aramco shares have risen more than 25 per cent this year as oil and natural gas prices have scaled multi-year highs after Western sanctions against major exporter Russia squeezed an already under-supplied global market.

Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.

On July 29, Exxon Mobil posted its biggest quarterly profit ever, a net income of US$17.9 billion, an almost fourfold increase over the year-earlier period.

Margins for making fuels like petrol and diesel surged worldwide, boosting the profits of oil giants, including European majors Shell and TotalEnergies, both of which reported results on July 27.