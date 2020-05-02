Sats sees 60%-70% profit fall in Q4, losses in following quarter

Airport services provider Sats expects that earnings plunged by 60 per cent to 70 per cent in the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, in turn sending full-year net profit down 25 per cent.

It also noted in an exchange filing on Thursday night that it expects losses of between $50 million and $70 million in the three months to June 30, the first quarter of this financial year, after accounting for government grants.

The effects in the following quarters will depend on the duration of the pandemic and when air travel demand resumes, the company noted.

"The global pandemic will continue to impact Sats through the financial year as the operating volumes of flights, passengers handled and meals have dropped 95 per cent from pre-Covid-19 levels," Sats said.

"While Sats is not able to predict when business conditions will improve, the board and management are putting appropriate cost-and risk-management measures in place... while still preserving and building its capabilities for the future."

Sats is in a positive net cash position and recently secured aggregate debt financing of $500 million to fund its working capital needs, contingency cash reserve and growth initiatives.

It will make use of the automatic two-month extension for releasing its full-year results. The full details of its performance will be disclosed on or before July 30. Sats shares closed up 6.8 per cent to $3.28 on Thursday before the announcement.

