Sats reports $43.7m Q1 loss as pandemic batters air travel

Sats fell into the red in the first quarter of its financial year as strict lockdowns and travel restrictions across the world caused demand for air travel to evaporate.

The ground handler and food solutions provider reported a net loss of $43.7 million for the three months to June 30, compared with an after-tax profit and minority interests of $54.7 million a year ago, it said in a business update yesterday.

Sats said the drop in group expenditure was outpaced by the fall in revenue, which was about half that of a year ago. This was a consequence of the decline in passenger and cargo movements in the first quarter that significantly impacted Sats' performance.

Loss per share stood at 3.9 cents for the quarter, compared with earnings per share of 4.9 cents a year ago.

Revenue for the first quarter fell 54 per cent to $209.4 million, from $465.1 million a year ago, hit by declines from both its gateway service and food solutions segments.

Sats' aviation revenue fell 72.9 per cent to $110.6 million, but non-aviation revenue grew 73.3 per cent to $96.9 million as the group leveraged opportunities beyond aviation during the quarter.

Gateway service revenue dropped 67.9 per cent to $71.6 million, while the food solutions segment was down 43.7 per cent to $135.9 million.

The food solutions segment's relatively lower decline in revenue compared with the gateway service segment was due to a consolidation of new entities that boosted revenue. These entities are Country Foods, Nanjing Weizhou Airline Food and Monty's Bakehouse UK.

Sats' group expenditure decreased by 39.9 per cent on the year to $245.4 million, with staff cost seeing the most significant reduction - down 58.7 per cent to $96.5 million.

The drop in staff cost was due to a combination of factors such as government grants, lower contract services and a reduction in workforce required to manage lower volumes.

Licence fees were also lower, in line with smaller aviation revenue.

No dividend was declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

Sats pays dividends on a semi-annual basis for every six-month period ending March 31 and Sept 30, subject to review and approval.

Sats shares closed up 5.48 per cent at $3.08 yesterday.

