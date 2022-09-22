Sats confirms talks to buy world's largest air cargo handler

Catering and gateway services provider Sats confirmed on Wednesday it is in talks to potentially acquire Paris-based air cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services, the world's largest air cargo handler.

Bloomberg had reported earlier that the Singapore-listed company sounded out financing for the potential purchase and an announcement could come as soon as in the coming weeks should the parties reach an agreement, people familiar with the matter said.

The report also said the acquisition price could be around US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion), a figure which Sats has since disputed.

Worldwide Flight Services is currently owned by private equity owner Cerberus Capital Management. Their representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trading in Sats shares was halted late Wednesday afternoon after the Bloomberg News report, pending an announcement. The counter was up three cents or 0.7 per cent to $4.09 before the trading halt.

The 6.375 per cent bonds issued by Worldwide Flight Services via a vehicle jumped by a record 6.7 cents to 91 cents on the euro, according to CBBT pricing compiled by Bloomberg. The notes were the day's biggest winners among European junk-rated bonds in early trading.

Founded in 1971, Worldwide Flight Services operates in more than 160 major airports in over 20 countries, according to its website.

The company also provides ground handling services and technical support to airlines. Its annual sales stood at €1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion). Cerberus bought the French firm in 2018 for about €1.2 billion from Platinum Equity.

Any deal will add to a wave of acquisitions betting on the rising demand for logistics services as global travel resumes. Singapore's PSA International last December agreed to acquire BDP International, a transportation company, from US buyout firm Greenbriar Equity Group.

In a business update for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, Sats noted that it has been ramping up operations and capacity in anticipation of an increase in travel and cargo volume, which it expects to continue despite inflationary challenges.