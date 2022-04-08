Sats building $150m hub to boost food production

Airport services firm Sats will be building a $150 million food hub in Jurong Innovation District as part of Singapore's ambition to enhance food resilience and self-reliance.

It is the first food industry player to join the advanced manufacturing district.

Sats Food Hub will be part of Singapore's wider food manufacturing ecosystem, which includes research institutes, agrifood tech start-ups, accelerators and trade associations.

In a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said that advances in technology and innovation will transform the way food is grown and produced.

This will help Singapore "grow more with less" in a sustainable manner, and attain the country's 30 by 30 vision, he added.

As part of a plan to achieve long-term food security, Singapore has set the 30 by 30 goal: to produce enough food here to meet 30 per cent of the country's nutritional needs by 2030. Currently, less than 10 per cent of food is grown locally.

Mr Gan said the vision is for Singapore to become a leading food and nutrition hub in Asia, adding: "As a small and resource-constrained nation, food security and resilience have always been Singapore's priority.

"This has been brought into sharper focus in the face of global challenges, such as climate change, supply chain constraints and, more recently, the outbreak of Covid-19 and the Ukraine war."

Sats Food Hub is expected to be completed by 2024, and the five-storey building will house, among other things, facilities for food manufacturing, production kitchens, and a warehousing and logistics centre.

The company will also expand the Sats Global Innovation Centre (SGIC) to the hub. SGIC is a network that includes Sats innovation hubs in Singapore and Britain.

The company said the project will bring together all of its expertise in food production - culinary, food technology, supply chain, innovation, sustainability, digitalisation, food safety and nutrition - to transform current food production processes.

Sats said locating the hub in Jurong Innovation District will allow it to tap the advanced manufacturing hub's close connectivity to food tech start-ups, small-and medium-sized enterprises and institutions of higher learning.