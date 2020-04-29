SAS to cut up to 5,000 jobs as virus scorches travel demand

STOCKHOLM • Scandinavian airline SAS yesterday said it would lay off up to 5,000 employees as the coronavirus pandemic wipes out demand for air travel which would not return to normal for "some years".

The 5,000 jobs represent about 40 per cent of SAS' workforce, chief executive Rickard Gustafson told news agency TT.

"Given the (travel) restrictions, SAS expects limited activity in the important summer season. In addition, it will most likely take some years before demand returns to the levels seen before Covid-19," the company said in a statement.

SAS, which furloughed about 90 per cent of its staff in mid-March, said it would begin processes to cut around 1,900 full-time positions in Sweden, 1,300 in Norway and 1,700 in Denmark.

Sweden and Denmark, SAS' two largest shareholders, announced on March 17 they would provide more than €275 million (S$424 million) in credit guarantees to protect the airline from the economic impact of the crisis. SAS yesterday said it was now operating only "a very limited domestic network in Norway and Sweden".

This comes as Germany prepares to take a stake in Lufthansa as part of a multibillion-euro rescue package, according to people familiar with the matter.

A decision is expected in the coming days for an overall aid package that could amount to more than double the company's market value of €4 billion, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. One option being discussed could include giving the government seats on the board and the power to block strategic decisions, a person said.

A spokesman for Lufthansa declined to comment, while a government official said negotiations are ongoing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG