SAP promotes Eileen Chua to Singapore MD to lead expansion here

SINGAPORE - German enterprise software giant SAP on Monday (April 13) announced the appointment of Eileen Chua as managing director (MD) for Singapore.

She takes over from Mr Khor Chern Chuen, who held the role from 2017, and is now the Singapore-based chief operating officer for SAP South East Asia.

As the new Singapore MD, Ms Chua will be responsible for all activities spanning sales and operations, as well as SAP's expansion and growth here.

She will report directly to Rachel Barger, president and managing director of SAP Southeast Asia.

Said Ms Barger: "We remain confident in Singapore as a business hub, given the access to a global talent pool, innovative culture and strong government support for the digitalization of industries.

She added that Ms Chua's promotion testified to the local female leaders that the company has on its talent bench.

Ms Chua has 20 years of experience in the technology industry across software, cloud and professional services.

She joined SAP in 2011 from Hewlett Packard was most recently the director of key accounts for SAP Singapore, where she oversaw the firm's high performing account directors, with a specific focus on cloud transformation across financial services, transportation and utilities.

Together with her team and the SAP ecosystem, she will help organizations to build their "Intelligent Enterprise" strategy, using SAP's integrated applications that enable clients to automate their day-to-day business processes and better interact with customers, suppliers, and employees.

Said Ms Chua: "The economy, government, and society are facing some headwinds brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, causing businesses and employees to turn to digital solutions to enable remote working, digital supply chains and manage customer and employee experiences. We support our customers and partners during the Covid-19 pandemic with help to tackle disruptions including free access to select SAP software."

SAP established its presence in Singapore more than 30 years ago, with the Republic now one of its key markets. It has invested in a co-innovation centre, start-up accelerator and corporate skills university in Singapore over the last 3 years to help businesses maximise the potential of digital technologies.