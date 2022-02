Shares of Samudera Shipping Line jumped more than 25 per cent yesterday to close the day at 72 cents after the container ship operator reported strong results for the full year to Dec 31 the day before.

Thanks to sky-high freight rates, the Indonesian controlled but Singapore-listed company posted second-half net profit of US$91.8 million (S$124.3 million), up from just US$74,000 in the same period in 2020.