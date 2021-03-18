Samsung warns of severe chip crunch while delaying key phone

SEOUL • Samsung Electronics is grappling with the fallout from a "serious imbalance" in semi-conductors as the chip shortage spreads beyond the car industry.

The tech giant expects the crunch to hit its business next quarter. The company is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note - one of its best-selling models - this year.

Industry giants from Continental to Renesas Electronics Corp and Innolux Corp have in recent weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits, thanks to unprecedented Covid-era demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices.

Volkswagen said this week it has lost production of about 100,000 cars worldwide.

In North America, the silicon shortage and extreme weather have combined to snarl more production at Toyota and Honda. The fear is the crunch, which first hit carmakers hard, may now disrupt the much larger electronics industry.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, is working with overseas partners to resolve the imbalance and avert potential setbacks to its business.

Chipmakers like Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) are at the forefront of a global effort to plug a shortfall in supply of semiconductors, the building blocks of a plethora of consumer gadgets.

The deficit has closed car plants around the world and now threatens the supply of other key products.

Larger-than-expected recent demand for smartphones has also stretched stores of Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips, the go-to processors for mobile devices. Qualcomm designs the chips, known as app processors, but relies on Samsung and TSMC to produce them and the Taiwanese chipmaker's capacity has been strained.

"The tightened supply of Qualcomm AP chips produced by TSMC is affecting everybody except Apple," said an analyst at Samsung Securities. "PCs will soon be hit due to the short supply of display driver ICs, and the profitability of TV will be affected by soaring LCD panel prices."

Compounding matters, Samsung's own production got sideswiped last month. Its fab plant in Austin, Texas was sidelined in February by power outages and has not resumed full production.

Carmakers got hit first by the chip crunch in part because of poor inventory planning and are expected to miss out on US$61 billion (S$82 billion) of sales this year alone. Honda said it will temporarily suspend some production next week at a majority of US and Canada plants.

Some analysts say shortages could get mostly ironed out in coming months. But the concern is that tight supply in certain segments could eventually throttle the broader consumer electronics industry and jack up prices.

At the same time, China's insatiable appetite for chips - fuelled in part by its rapid recovery from the pandemic - and inventory stockpiling by local companies is driving demand.

"The IC shortage will be a problem to frustrate the supply chain in next six months," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Shum.

BLOOMBERG