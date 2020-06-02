Samsung to add new memory chip line in S. Korea

SEOUL • Samsung Electronics said yesterday that it has begun construction of a new domestic production line for Nand flash memory chips, betting on demand for personal computers and servers as the coronavirus pandemic prompts more people to work from home.

The world's largest memory chip maker is targeting the second half of next year to mass-produce the chips, used for storage, on the added line in its plant in Pyeongtaek city - a two-hour drive from the capital Seoul.

Samsung said the additional capacity will also help meet demand for 5G smartphones and other devices, despite recent delays in deployments of 5G networks in Europe and other countries due to the health crisis.

While the firm did not disclose the investment amount, analysts said the range would be between 7 trillion won (S$8 billion) and 8 trillion won.

It is also expanding its second plant in Xi'an, China, with an additional line, slated for production in the first half of next year.

South Korea's chip exports for last month rose 7.1 per cent from a year earlier, as working from home trends upwards and online classes boosted demand for servers and PCs, and Chinese PC makers recovered production, driving up chip prices, the Trade Ministry said yesterday.

"Data server customers will likely continue to invest in beefing up their infrastructure to demand drawn from customers' increased online activities," said analyst Eo Kyu-jin of DB Financial Investment.

