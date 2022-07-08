Samsung sparks chipmaker rally after 21% sales jump

SEOUL • Samsung Electronics reported a better-than-expected 21 per cent jump in revenue, assuaging investors' worst fears about the impact of weakening consumer demand and soaring materials costs on the US$550 billion (S$773 billion) chip industry.

The results from South Korea's largest company - among the first major tech businesses to report earnings after a pivotal quarter - helped drive a rally in Asian stocks yesterday. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a potential global recession, investors seized on Samsung's top-line expansion as a sign that chip stocks may have been oversold.

Samsung gained 3.2 per cent in Seoul, while fellow memory maker SK Hynix rose 2 per cent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) jumped 5 per cent and smaller rival United Microelectronics surged 7.3 per cent in Taipei. TSMC will report its monthly sales today.

The four Asian chipmakers gained about US$30 billion of market value collectively. Despite that rally, they remain down for the year, reflecting uncertainty about the longer term.

Samsung's narrow sales beat offset weaker-than-expected operating profit, reflecting margin pressures from rising inflation. Operating profit growth slowed to its lowest in more than two years, with 14 trillion won (S$15 billion) for the three months ended June. Analysts had estimated 14.6 trillion won on average. Sales of 77 trillion won were helped by the South Korean currency, which weakened against the US dollar during the period.

Samsung will provide net income and split out divisional performance with its full report at the end of this month.

Its smartphone shipments in the second quarter might have fallen by more than 10 million units to 63 million compared with the previous three months, according to Eugene Investment & Securities analyst Lee Seung-woo. Sales of TVs and PCs also fell significantly compared with the first quarter as people spent less on pricey IT products.

South Korea's chip stockpiles jumped more than 50 per cent in May, according to the national statistics office, signalling sluggish consumer demand is directly affecting the memory chip industry.

Samsung and SK Hynix are two of the leading trio of memory makers supplying the world's data centres and electronics makers.

Both have seen their share prices slump by more than 20 per cent this year as worries over a potential recession grow.

"Macro uncertainty still lingers globally," said analyst Nam Dae-jong at eBest Investment & Securities. "The Fed's interest rate hikes have triggered FX fluctuations while raw materials and logistics costs continue to rise. There is also growing uncertainty over demand."

Samsung warned of an immense challenge over its business outlook during its last earnings call as global macro risks like inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war threatened ripple effects.

Consumers and enterprise clients are cutting their spending to hunker down before a potential recession, while rising interest rates and costs are directly hitting their disposable income.

