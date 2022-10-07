Samsung set for 25% profit slump, first in three years

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics' third-quarter profit could tumble by 25 per cent, the first year-on-year decline in nearly three years, as an economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and the chips that power them.

Globally, inflation is on the rise, central banks are aggressively hiking interest rates, fears of recession are growing and uncertainty about the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is ever-present. As a result, businesses and consumers alike have reined in spending.

Operating profit for Samsung, the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker, likely fell to 11.8 trillion won (S$11.9 billion) in the July to September quarter, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 22 analysts.

"Being the world's top memory-chip maker, top in TV and mobile Oled displays, and top in smartphone shipments, Samsung is highly sensitive to the economy, with profits easily linked to demand," said Mr Greg Roh, head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities.

It would be the first profit decline since the first quarter of 2020, early on in the pandemic, and the lowest level of quarterly profit since the first quarter of 2021. Until this latest quarter, robust demand for devices from people who were forced to stay at home had driven large profit gains for the South Korean technology giant.

Operating profit for Samsung's chip business likely fell by nearly a third to 6.8 trillion won, an average of seven estimates showed.

Prices of some dynamic random access memory chips, widely used in smartphones and PCs, tumbled 14 per cent in the quarter, while prices for Nand flash chips, used in data storage, fell 8 per cent, according to TrendForce data.

Shares in Samsung, which will announce preliminary results on Friday morning, have fallen about 30 per cent this year. This compares with a 37 per cent slump for the Philadelphia Semiconductor index.

Samsung's mobile business is also expected to see profits tumble, with forecasts calling for a 17 per cent fall to 2.8 trillion won, although the launch of the company's pricey new foldable phones during the quarter raised the average selling price.

Daol Investment & Securities analyst Kim Yang-jae estimates that Samsung's smartphone shipments dropped 11 per cent in the quarter from the same period a year earlier to about 62.6 million units after distribution channels cut orders.

Memory-chip rival Micron Technology last week significantly cut its investments for the next year and warned of tougher times ahead.

