Samsung says Q2 profit likely up 23% on chip demand

SEOUL • Samsung Electronics said yesterday that its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 23 per cent, beating analysts' estimates as solid chip sales to data centres bulking up in a work-from-home economy during the coronavirus pandemic offset weak demand for smartphones and television sets.

One-off gains from its display business also helped boost operating profit, the company said.

The South Korean tech giant said operating profit was likely 8.1 trillion won (S$9.5 billion) in the quarter ended last month, far above the 6.4 trillion won forecast by Refinitiv SmartEstimate. Revenue likely fell 7 per cent to 52 trillion won from a year earlier, it said.

Work-from-home orders and growth in online learning are underpinning chip demand and pushing up DRAM memory chip prices. US DRAM supplier Micron Technology forecast strong quarterly revenue last month.

Analysts said increases in memory chip prices may not continue in the second half of the year as data centre customers are likely to be conservative in stockpiling chips given the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the United States and other countries.

While prices jumped 14 per cent on average in the quarter, they were flat last month versus May, data from DRAMeXchange showed.

Shares of Samsung Electronics have dropped 1.4 per cent so far this year, versus the wider Kospi market's 0.4 per cent fall.

