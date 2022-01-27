Samsung says demand to recover in 2022, but supply chain challenges persist

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Samsung Electronics on Thursday (Jan 27) forecast a recovery in global demand for tech devices in 2022 after reporting its highest fourth-quarter profit in four years, but warned of ongoing challenges from supply chain issues and Covid-19.

Fourth-quarter profit for the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker rose 53 per cent, helped by brisk sales of memory chips and higher margins in chip contract manufacturing.

Operating profit rose to 13.9 trillion won (S$15.6 billion) for the period from October to December last year, from 9 trillion won a year earlier, in line with the company's estimate of 13.8 trillion won earlier this month.

Net profit rose 64 per cent to 10.8 trillion won. Revenue rose 24 per cent to a record 76.6 trillion won.

Still, despite reporting record quarterly revenue and an on-year jump in operating profit, analysts said the profits were lower than the market had expected due to conservative shipments of memory chips, research and development costs and one-off year-end bonuses.