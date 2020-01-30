Samsung Q4 operating profit falls 34%, dogged by chip market downturn

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Samsung Electronics said on Thursday (Jan 30) its operating profit fell 34 per cent in the October-December quarter, in line with its estimate earlier this month, as the South Korean conglomerate battled a downturn in the memory chip market.

The world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 7.16 trillion won (S$8.34 billion). It also said net profit fell 38 per cent to 5.2 trillion won, and that revenue fell 1 per cent to 59.9 trillion won - also meeting estimates.

A two-year boom in memory chip prices started to fade in late 2018 as demand slumped from data centre customers while a US-China trade war punctuated by tit-for-tat import tariffs muddied purchase decisions, creating a supply glut.