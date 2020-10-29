Samsung Q3 operating profit jumps 59% on strong smartphone sales

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Samsung Electronics reported a 59 per cent rise in quarterly operating profit on Thursday (Oct 29) as US restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies boosted the South Korean tech giant's phone and chip sales.

Operating profit rose to 12.35 trillion won S$14.95 billion) for the quarter ended September from 7.78 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said. That was in line with the company's estimate of 12.3 trillion won earlier this month.

Net profit rose 49 per cent to 9.36 trillion won. Revenue climbed 8 per cent to 66.96 trillion won.

The result likely reflects gains in Samsung's share of the smartphone market as U.S. restrictions hit Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, as well as lower marketing costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

The US restrictions on Huawei also boost Samsung's chip division, as the Chinese company is buying more of the South Korean company's semiconductors to replace chips made with US technology.