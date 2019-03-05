Sakae unit to provide consultancy services for Viet city plan

A Sakae Holdings unit has signed a consultancy contract with a Vietnamese organisation that is developing a masterplan for Da Nang city.

Sakae Corporate Advisory will provide consultancy services for the "adjustment of the Da Nang City Master Plan" and the design of an economic development strategy, it was announced yesterday.

Surbana Jurong Consultants has been engaged as a consultant on the urban and infrastructure work of the Da Nang City Conceptual Master Plan 2030.

Sakae Corporate Advisory will work with Da Nang Infrastructure Investment and Urban Development Project Management Board and Surbana Jurong on evaluating the city's planning and related issues, working on proposals and implementing them.

Surbana Jurong Consultants has been engaged as a consultant on the urban and infrastructure work of the Da Nang City Conceptual Master Plan 2030.

The Sakae unit will use internal resources in the project, which is not expected to have any material impact on the group's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2019.