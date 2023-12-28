S’pore’s start-ups a top draw in region in challenging year; investors eye AI, green tech in 2024

Singapore was the largest venture capital market in South-east Asia in the first nine months of 2023 ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Timothy Goh
Updated
3 min ago
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In a year marked by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic headwinds, Singapore’s start-up ecosystem had a mixed showing, capturing the lion’s share of investments in the region even as it suffered a decline in both deal volume and value.

The Republic was the largest venture capital market in South-east Asia in the first nine months of 2023, with local venture-backed firms accounting for 64 per cent of the region’s total deal volume, up from 56 per cent in the same period in 2022, according to data from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and DealStreetAsia. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top