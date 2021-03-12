S. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang raises $6.2b in US IPO

SEOUL • South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang and a group of existing shareholders have raised US$4.6 billion (S$6.2 billion) in an enlarged offering on the New York Stock Exchange, making it one of the biggest listings by an Asian company on a US exchange.

The retailer's initial public offering (IPO) is the biggest on a United States exchange since Uber Technologies raised US$8.1 billion in 2019, according to Bloomberg data.

Coupang priced 130 million shares at US$35 each on Wednesday, above a marketed range of US$32 to US$34 apiece, the company said in a statement.

The company sold 100 million new shares while existing investors offloaded 30 million shares.

Coupang and its existing shareholders had originally planned to sell 120 million shares.

The previous range had also been boosted from US$27 to US$30 earlier, signalling strong demand from investors.

At US$35 a share, Coupang would have a market value of about US$60 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group, its biggest shareholder, is poised to gain more than US$16 billion from the IPO, burnishing the reputation of founder Masayoshi Son in picking successful start-ups even after several missteps.

In November 2018, SoftBank's Vision Fund invested US$2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at US$9 billion, sources familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed US$1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the start-up at about US$5 billion.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has a 0.1 per cent indirect stake in Coupang, having invested US$3.9 million in the start-up in 2014, SPH said last month. The company also said then that the potential IPO was not expected to affect its recurring financial performance.

Founded in 2010 by Harvard University dropout Bom Kim, Coupang has grown into South Korea's version of Amazon.com

The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70 per cent of the country's population within an 11km radius of its distribution centres, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.

Goldman Sachs Group, Allen & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co are leading the offering.

Coupang shares were expected to begin trading on the exchange yesterday under the symbol CPNG.

