S. Korean digital wallet Toss secures $110m funding

SEOUL • Viva Republica, operator of South Korean digital wallet Toss, has raised US$80 million (S$110 million) from investors including Kleiner Perkins, to propel its expansion into new areas such as online stock trading.

The start-up - which previously secured backing from PayPal Holdings, Sequoia and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC - has amassed total funding of just under US$200 million.

Existing backers such as Altos Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, PayPal and Qualcomm Ventures also joined its latest financing.

Launched as a peer-to-peer payment app in 2015 by former Samsung Group dentist Lee Seung-gun, Toss expanded into a plethora of financial services from credit scoring to insurance, and now wants to become a securities broker. Its latest round of funding also involved Ribbit Capital and valued the company at US$1.2 billion, the Seoul-based start-up said in a statement.

Viva competes with Naver Corp, operator of the country's biggest online portal, and Kakao Corp, which created the most popular messaging app locally.

Mr Lee's start-up intends to explore expansion in South-east Asia.

The investment is Kleiner Perkins' first in a Korean start-up, the company added.

"South Korea is one of the world's largest economies and is at the forefront of an emerging fintech movement driven by an explosion of mobile adopters," it said in the statement.

