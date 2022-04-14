Russian oligarch strikes deal as sanctions snare others

NEW YORK • While many Russian tycoons were scrambling to shift their assets and trying to move their superyachts in the wake of Western sanctions, the country's richest man Vladimir Potanin was doing all that and more.

His Interros Capital agreed on Monday to buy Societe Generale's entire stake in Rosbank. It is an asset he knows well: He and fellow billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov previously owned the bank, hired some of its executives and had planned to take it public in the mid-2000s until SocGen took a 10 per cent position.

Within a few years, the Paris-based lender controlled the entity, Mr Prokhorov was no longer a shareholder and Mr Potanin cashed out his remaining stake.

It has been a difficult time for Mr Potanin, 61, the president of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel). The miner is facing higher freight costs and insurance issues and it is tougher to find ships to carry its nickel, said sources with knowledge of the situation. Interros' planned 90 billion rouble (S$1.5 billion) investment in Russian projects aimed at international tourists might be partially suspended.

Still, Mr Potanin's ability to make a major purchase from France's third-largest bank puts in stark relief the difference between him and other oligarchs of his generation: He is not sanctioned by the United States, Britain or the European Union.

While other billionaires like Dr Vladimir Lisin have also avoided penalties, Mr Potanin, wielding his US$29 billion (S$40 billion) fortune to strike deals with the West contrasts with Mr Mikhail Fridman and Dr Petr Aven, who have said in interviews that sanctions ruined their lives.

"One reason the deal is possible is that he's not on the sanctions list," said Mr Jerome Legras, a managing partner in Paris at Axiom Alternative Investments.

While full terms of the accord were not disclosed, SocGen said it would take a hit of about €3 billion (S$4.4 billion) on the sale.

That suggests that as long as Russia's banking system does not collapse, Mr Potanin "will have made a great deal", Mr Legras said.

Mr Potanin is Russia's richest person, largely due to his roughly one-third stake in Nornickel, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is one of the country's original oligarchs who is still wealthy, profiting along with other bankers in the 1990s from the privatisation of natural resource companies after the Soviet Union's collapse.

Mr Potanin was also first deputy prime minister under Mr Boris Yeltsin. Experts say it is of little mystery why he remains largely unscathed: His Nornickel accounts for about 40 per cent of the global output of palladium, which helps cut pollution from cars, and 20 per cent of high-grade nickel, a key metal in electric vehicles.

Any penalty levied on the company could recoil on Western governments through supply shortages and higher prices for crucial raw materials.