Russian fuel in UAE port may find its way to S-E Asia: Sources

A major Middle East ship refuelling hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to receive 1.16 million tonnes of Russian fuel oil this month, most of which could eventually be exported to South-east Asia, industry sources said.

Fujairah port is a key oil trading and storage hub which, like Singapore, serves as a critical transhipment node for refined petroleum products in the region and South Asian countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Data from Refinitiv Oil Research, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group, shows that before the Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, the monthly average direct flows of Russian fuel oil shipped to the UAE had been assessed at 148,000 tonnes. Post-invasion, the monthly average for March up to and including June had risen to 204,000 tonnes.

Tough sanctions imposed on Moscow's energy exports by a Western-led alliance have forced President Vladimir Putin to find alternative ways to trade his country's oil in international markets.

The petrodollars earned from these trades, while far lower due to the steep discounts offered, still help Russia prop up its flatlining economy and pay for the Ukraine war, now in its fifth month.

Mr Yaw Yan Chong, a director at Refinitiv Oil Research, said that, for the moment, the heavier overall direct fuel oil flows into Fujairah have not translated into planned concurrent re-exports.

This is because the oil is scheduled to enter the UAE only this month and it will require time to be blended to standard high-sulphur marine fuel specifications before being shipped out.

"We should see first signs of this oil heading to East Asia some time in August because we are already seeing signs of that reflected in price benchmarks that are typically used as a gauge to determine supply, demand fundamentals," he said, noting that this is also peak summer demand for power generation in the region.

Mr Yaw said once the oil hits the market, margins on the sale of marine fuels in the region are likely to get squeezed.

The UAE has been neutral on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has not imposed sanctions on it.

In fact, since the invasion, Dubai, a financial hub for the region, has emerged as a refuge for wealthy Russians with ties to Mr Putin trying to circumvent sanctions.

This has frustrated many Western diplomats, who privately say the UAE position is untenable and it is clearly siding with Moscow.

Mr Roslan Khasawneh, a senior analyst at data analytics firm Vortexa, said it comes as no surprise to see Fujairah becoming an outpost for Russia's oil trade flows.

He added that Saudi Arabia, a major consumer of power generation fuel oil during the hot summer months, also appears to have increased its imports of Russian fuel oil in recent months, albeit via new and existing transit points.

According to Vortexa's data, fuel oil imports into Saudi Arabia hit a 1½-year high last month - to 320,000 barrels per day (bpd). Vortexa attributed them to "indirect" Russian fuel that was rerouted through Egypt and Estonia.

Dr Gyorgy Busztin, a visiting research professor at the National University of Singapore's Middle East Institute, said it is unlikely that these countries will change their stance on Russia, even with the impending visit by US President Joe Biden to the region.

He added: "The Gulf Cooperation Council countries have adopted a hedging position on Russia in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict, and will likely maintain it.

"For now, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have maintained that politics should be kept separate from decisions impacting the international energy market."

Meanwhile, Russia continues to sell crude oil to the world's top energy consumers in Asia - China and India.

According to assessments from Refinitiv Oil Research, Indian imports were again at a fresh record of 1.06 million bpd, expanding from May's 794,000 bpd.

Russia is now the second-biggest supplier to India, after Iraq. The robust imports of Russian crude to the region's biggest guzzlers can also be attributed to the steep discounts offered. For India, cheap oil for its refiners is a panacea to rising inflation in the country.

According to Refinitiv, China was assessed to have imported 1.89 million bpd, down slightly from May's imports of 1.98 million bpd.