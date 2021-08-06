Robinhood up 50% in frenzied trading after weak debut

BENGALURU • Shares of Robinhood Markets rose more than 50 per cent on Wednesday in a wild trading session as investors scooped up shares after its underwhelming stockmarket debut last week.

The online brokerage's shares closed at US$70.39, off the session high of US$85 when the stock was up nearly 82 per cent, with one analyst dubbing it "the meme of memes" in a reference to stocks popularised by retail investors congregating in online platforms such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

The stock has risen far above its initial public offering (IPO) price of US$38 per share and has logged its fourth straight day of gains.

Its market capitalisation rose to US$58.8 billion (S$79.5 billion), catapulting it ahead of Twitter.

Interest in the stock among retail investors soared on social media despite its weak market debut last week, when it fell below its IPO price. It was unclear exactly how much of Wednesday's buying was from retail investors, though.

On Tuesday, retail trading volume rose tenfold, helping the stock gain 24 per cent, according to Vanda Research.

Robinhood was recently the most mentioned stock on WallStreetBets, according to sentiment tracker SwaggyStocks.

"We know from meme stock trading... that when there's a lot of activity on social media, sometimes that will drive a stock higher or lower," said Mr Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab.

Wednesday marked the first day that investors could trade options on Robinhood shares, another way of betting on the stock. In recent months, options trades by retail investors have contributed to outsize moves in shares of companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings.

Some 293,000 contracts changed hands by 3.15pm, about evenly spread between bearish puts and bullish calls, putting it on pace for one of the most active options markets debuts ever, according to Trade Alert data.

Contracts betting on the shares rising above US$70 by Aug 20 were the most actively traded. Puts that come into play if the stock falls below US$20 by the middle of this month were the next most actively traded contract.

Sentiment on Robinhood was also helped by star stock picker Cathie Wood, who heads the Ark Invest asset management firm. Her flagship Ark Fintech Innovation ETF bought another 89,622 shares of Robinhood on Tuesday, and the stock now amounts to about 0.9 per cent of its portfolio.

"People are trying to jump on the back of Cathie Wood's vote of confidence in Robinhood shares," said Mr Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital.

REUTERS