Risk-off trade hits Wall St as Ukraine tensions heighten

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - US stocks slumped more than 1 per cent on Thursday (Feb 17), with investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and gold as tensions between Washington and Moscow heated up and a Russian invasion of Ukraine was seen imminent by US President Joe Biden.

Financial and technology stocks led declines, down 1.4 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

The S&P 500 consumer staples sector outperformed, helped by a 2.2 per cent jump in Walmart after it posted record holiday sales.

Russia expelled deputy US ambassador Bartle Gorman and released a strongly worded letter accusing Washington of ignoring its security demands and threatened unspecified "military-technical measures".

Biden said there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine after Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces earlier exchanged fire, in what Western officials described as a possible pretext created by Moscow to invade.

"The wall of worry is under full construction," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"You've got inflation that seems to be widespread, a Federal Reserve policy change looms on the horizon, and then there are ongoing tensions with Russia and Ukraine."

At 12.06pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 356.98 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 34,577.29, the S&P 500 was down 49.54 points, or 1.11 per cent, at 4,425.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 219.79 points, or 1.56 per cent, at 13,904.30.

Chipmaker Nvidia slid 6.4 per cent as flat gross margins and concern about its exposure to the crypto market overshadowed upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast.

TripAdvisor slipped 2.6 per cent after the hotel search website operator posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss, while Albemarle Corp tumbled 17.5 per cent as the lithium producer forecast downbeat annual earnings.

Big banks including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America slid between 1.3 per cent and 3.2 per cent. Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo fell despite positive news from the lenders.

Markets have gyrated this week as geopolitical tensions added to worries about the Federal Reserve's tightening plans this year. Losses so far on Thursday put the Dow on track to end the week in negative territory.