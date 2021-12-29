Riding the e-commerce wave: How having the right website will level up your business

The year-end festive season is always a highlight for businesses. If there is one takeaway we can learn from this year’s festivities, it is that Singaporeans are getting a lot of their shopping done online. This is good news for entrepreneurs, business owners, and hobbyists alike, as the growing e-commerce trend in Singapore, and across Asia, makes for great opportunities to sell online and grow one’s business.

Over the last couple of years, e-commerce spending has increased tremendously, with sales in Singapore expected to grow to US$10 billion by 2026, according to a report released by Facebook and management consultancy Bain & Company.

Entrepreneurs and business owners may want to consider coming onboard this exciting trend, as they look for new ways to accelerate their businesses in the new year. For hobbyists, this rising trend may become an opportunity to turn one’s passion into a new source of income, paving the way to a brighter 2022.

Setting up a website and an e-store may sound daunting, but with GoDaddy’s one-stop suite of digital tools and solutions, you can build and manage a digital presence and more by yourself, with little or no tech skills required.

All the help and tools you need to go online

As the world’s largest domain name registrar, GoDaddy offers complete end-to-end solutions for businesses of any size to build an online presence, sell online, and reach more customers.

The powerful GoDaddy Website Builder tool features a simple drag-and-drop interface to create a beautiful, professional-looking website. It is accompanied by a suite of services including an e-store builder, website security plans, and integrated digital marketing solutions, that are all designed to work together to help businesses go online quickly and efficiently.

For larger businesses or those looking for a more customised scale, GoDaddy also offers WordPress hosting. It comes with pre-built themes that are easy to customize and complete with images. There are also thousands of third-party WordPress themes and plugins to choose from, along with the ability to easily manage multiple websites efficiently.

Build your own e-store

Creating an e-store is not as difficult as you think. With GoDaddy E-Store, you can easily build your very own online storefront using the powerful in-browser tool. There are dozens of customisable e-store templates that not only look beautiful but are specially designed to encourage making purchases.