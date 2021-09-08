Commentary

Riding on the winds of China's policy shift

Even as its Internet sector gets battered, areas like 5G, greentech, new mobility are thriving

  • Published
    1 hour ago
All eyes have been on China lately. Beijing's new vision to achieve "common prosperity" is raising alarm over a broader, longer-lasting regulatory crackdown and a vast wealth redistribution.

About US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) has been wiped from technology sector valuations, and many investors, including long-term China backers, have paused funding activities.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 08, 2021, with the headline 'Riding on the winds of China's policy shift'. Subscribe
