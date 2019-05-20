Ride hailing is Gojek's main focus in S'pore

While Gojek is a super app in Indonesia offering food ordering, digital payments and courier services, its immediate priorities for Singapore centre on building a reliable ride-hailing service.

It is Gojek's only service in Singapore so far. However, a wide-ranging partnership signed with Singtel last month to offer mobile and lifestyle benefits to drivers and users has been labelled by some as a sign of how further tie-ups could play out.

Gojek Singapore general manager Lien Choong Luen noted last month the possibility of marrying its physical services with Singtel's digital ones, such as having its food delivery service link with Singtel-owned dining deals platform HungryGoWhere.

REGION WITH DIVERSE NEEDS South-east Asia is a unique and highly fragmented region, comprising users who live and play in a mobile-first environment... and have extremely diverse, rapidly growing needs. A GOJEK SPOKESMAN, who also said that having multiple services on a single platform can help boost productivity.

He declined to give details.

A Gojek spokesman said each of its services responds to a "localised customer need", adding that it has local teams, including one of 200 or so in Singapore, covering areas like data science and marketing.

"South-east Asia is a unique and highly fragmented region, comprising users who live and play in a mobile-first environment... and have extremely diverse, rapidly growing needs," she said.

She added that having multiple services on a single platform can help boost productivity.