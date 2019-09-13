Riady scion steps in to help pull Lippo from the brink

JAKARTA • Late last year, when Indonesia's biggest property developer was sinking under debt, it was crunch time for the Lippo Group's Riady family.

At a meeting to discuss rescue options, tycoon Mochtar Riady, 90, the founder of the group, turned to his young grandson for help. Reluctant at first, Mr John Riady - a Wharton School graduate - said he eventually agreed to run the troubled flagship Lippo Karawaci. His salvage plan included a US$788 million (S$1.1 billion) rights issue in July, sale of assets and a debt recast.