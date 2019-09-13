Riady scion steps in to help pull Lippo from the brink

Measures put in place by Lippo Karawaci chief executive officer John Riady, 34, have helped ease the loss-making company's cash squeeze. But Mr Riady, a Wharton School graduate, was at first hesitant to take up the top job when his grandfather, uncle and father approached him.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
47 min ago

34-year-old CEO's rescue plan puts troubled flagship property unit back on recovery path

JAKARTA • Late last year, when Indonesia's biggest property developer was sinking under debt, it was crunch time for the Lippo Group's Riady family.

At a meeting to discuss rescue options, tycoon Mochtar Riady, 90, the founder of the group, turned to his young grandson for help. Reluctant at first, Mr John Riady - a Wharton School graduate - said he eventually agreed to run the troubled flagship Lippo Karawaci. His salvage plan included a US$788 million (S$1.1 billion) rights issue in July, sale of assets and a debt recast.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 13, 2019, with the headline 'Riady scion steps in to help pull Lippo from the brink'.
