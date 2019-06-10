Revez Corp lists on Catalist at 14.8 cents following reverse takeover deal

SINGAPORE - Revez Corporation, formerly Jason Holdings, has resumed trading on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Catalist board, opening at 14.8 cents, after a trade suspension dating back to Jan 14, 2016.

This was following the completion of its acquisition of creative technology provider Revez Group in a reverse takeover deal. Revez Group was established in 2010, offering a multi-disciplinary blend of technology and creative media in handling public and private-sector projects.

On June 7, Revez Corp said that around 18.29 per cent of the company's shares were held by 385 public shareholders, which met Catalist requirements of having 15 per cent of shares held by at least 200 shareholders at the time of listing.

Looking ahead, Revez Corp's business will specialise in the design and development of solutions tapping new technology, immersive multimedia, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and information and communications technology, among others.

Revez Corp CEO Victor Neo said: "This day marks the beginning of our journey as a publicly listed company, and we hope that we will continue to garner the support from our existing as well as future shareholders, as we embark on a road to greater success."

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, SGX's head of equity capital markets, added that in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy, Revez Corp has adopted an intellectual property-centric strategy, with a strong focus on research and development.

Revez Corp, with a market capitalisation of about $61 million, saw 1.8 million shares change hands three hours after the market opened on Monday (June 10). The counter was flat at 14.8 cents, as at 11am.