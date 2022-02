SINGAPORE - A 68-year-old retiree is suing Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Singapore for US$1.2 million (S$1.6 million) over trading losses when the share market tanked in 2020.

Madam Janet Tay said the bank's relationship manager had under-reported the amount of shortfall in her account, which resulted in a delay in selling her shares to cover the gap. By then, the price had fallen further.