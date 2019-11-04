Regional summit, data and earnings in focus this week

A regional summit, data releases and corporate earnings are set to provide investors with plenty to think about this week.

Asian markets may get a boost at the open, thanks to the United States markets' strong finish last Friday.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at record highs following good jobs data and reports of trade talk progress from US and Chinese officials.

The US economy added 128,000 jobs last month, well over the 85,000 forecast.

The S&P 500 added 1 per cent to 3,066.91, and the Nasdaq's 1.1 per cent jump took it to 8,386.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 per cent as well, and closed at 27,347.36, or just 12 points below its all-time high.

The 35th Asean Summit in Thailand wraps up today, and attention will quickly shift to the 14th East Asia Summit taking place in the same country.

It will be attended by world leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but not US President Donald Trump, who skipped the summit last year as well.

After Chile cancelled the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that was set for Nov 16-17, the US and China are looking for a new location to sign their "phase one trade deal".

Investors will keep a close eye on how the negotiations progress in the meantime, and whether Mr Trump decides to impose tariffs on automotive goods from Europe, said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

"Should investors get the sense that global trade tensions are subsiding, that could foster risk appetites and encourage Asian assets to post further gains," he wrote in an outlook note last Friday.

"However, markets have been oft-reminded that geopolitical tensions could flare up at any given moment, which warrants a healthy dose of caution."

Overall, sentiment remains supported for now by the expected interim US-China trade deal, the avoidance of a hard Brexit and the US Federal Reserve's rate cuts, DBS Bank chief economist Taimur Baig and economist/strategist Nathan Chow said in a report last Friday.

"Looking at mixed China (purchasing managers' index) data and a surprisingly strong Q3 for Taiwan, we feel that the worst of Asian trade-related developments may be behind us," they said.

They noted that electronics exports may be bottoming out, as leading indicators such as semiconductor billing suggest that shipments are about to rise.

The Singapore market will get well into the thick of corporate earnings this week, with several blue chips scheduled to release third-quarter results. CapitaLand, OCBC Bank and Singapore Airlines will report earnings tomorrow, Genting Singapore on Thursday, and Venture Corp on Friday.

More indications of the local economy's health will come from last month's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) figures today and tomorrow.

The UOB Global Economics and Markets Research team said that both the official and private sector readings may stay in negative territory for the sixth and third consecutive month, respectively.

China is set for a busy data week, starting with its services PMI survey tomorrow. Balance of trade, imports and exports data are due on Friday, followed by inflation and producer price index numbers on Saturday.

Among central banks, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) have monetary policy decisions this week.

The first two are expected to keep rates unchanged, while the consensus is mixed on BOT.